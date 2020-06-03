Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.