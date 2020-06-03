1CHARLESTON — More than 11 percent of West Virginia’s registered voters have returned absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said Tuesday that more than 249,000 absentee ballots were requested and nearly 136,000 of those have been returned to county clerks.
All registered voters are permitted to use an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason’’ excuse due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In-person early voting runs until June 6.
2 students named U.S. Presidential Scholars
2CHARLESTON — Two West Virginia high school students have been named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
They are Kayli Madison Mann of PikeView High School and William Ryan Tobin of Fairmont Senior High School.
Mann will study marketing and communications at the University of Pennsylvania starting this fall, while Tobin will major in computer science and business at Washington and Lee University.
The state Department of Education said in a news release that scholars are chosen based on their academic achievements, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and the quality and content of submitted essays.
More than 160 high school seniors around the country were chosen. The scholars typically earn a trip to Washington, D.C., but this year’s recognition program will be conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2 counties still have no confirmed virus cases
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia has adjusted its numbers to show that there are still two counties with no confirmed coronavirus cases.
Health officials added one positive virus case from Webster County to its database last week, but the state later removed it.
The county health department posted on its Facebook page that the case was determined to belong to another county.
Doddridge County in the north-central part of the state also has no reported cases. It has a population of about 8,400 residents. It is one of a dozen counties with populations are under 10,000.
There are at least 1,935 total coronavirus cases in the state with 74 deaths.
Agency renamed
Department of Homeland Security
4CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety now has a shorter, different name and a few other internal changes under a new state law.
The department said it will be called the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security under a law pushed by Gov. Jim Justice that took effect last week.
The law establishes the West Virginia National Guard as a separate entity within the governor’s cabinet. Other agencies that had been with the department will remain there, with some internal changes.
The department was initially organized as the Department of Public Safety in 1989. It added Military Affairs to its name in 1992.
The remaining agencies under the department will include State Police; the Division of Administrative Services; the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation; the Parole Board; the West Virginia Fusion Center; and the Division of Protective Services, also known as the Capitol Police.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Huntington girl
5HUNTINGTON — Police in West Virginia have arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Huntington.
Tayla Johnson died of a gunshot wound on May 20.
The juvenile was arrested. A news release from Huntington Police did not say what charge was filed against the juvenile. Two other people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant, police said.
Kelly Ingels, 45, of Huntington, has been charged with selling a firearm to a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He and Freda Ingels, 40, of Huntington, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Johnson’s death was initially reported as an accidental shooting. Family and friends held a vigil for the teen last week.
