CHARLESTON — The federal government has authorized the West Virginia National Guard to increase the number of personnel on active status to support the response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice said.
There are currently 379 members of the state National Guard on active status. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will allow that to increase to 400. The federal government will reimburse the state for 75% of the related costs for these personnel, the governor’s office said in a news release Monday.
The National Guard’s state response has included producing and distributing personal protective equipment, performing virus tests, disinfecting vehicles and facilities, and virus prevention training for businesses, long-term care facilities, medical practices and residents, the statement said.
“If there is a state with a better National Guard, I’d love to see it, because our guardsmen and women in West Virginia are champions beyond belief and they’ve done an incredible job,’’ Justice said.
Newspaper sues
university over closed meetings
MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia newspaper has sued a university saying its leaders violated the state’s open meetings law.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports it filed suit Monday against West Virginia University, claiming the school’s Board of Governors met five times in private to discuss COVID-19, social justice and other topics.
The state’s open meetings law allows the boards of publicly funded universities to meet privately, but only for specific topics such as litigation or personnel matters.
The lawsuit filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court says the board discussed subjects in the five meetings that aren’t exempted from the state’s open meetings law. For example, it says on June 19, the board discussed a variety of topics during a session that was closed to the public.
The university did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
The Gazette-Mail is asking the court to order the board to discuss campus issues in sessions that are open to the public.
Democrats file
complaint over
PAC disclosures
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Democratic House Legislative Committee and the West Virginia Democratic Party have filed an elections complaint against a group that is spending money on attack ads but has not filed campaign finance disclosures.
Majority WV, Inc. has spent money to attack at least nine Democratic incumbents, news sources reported. The group got in trouble two years ago for electioneering without registering as a political action committee. At the time it was called 1863 PAC Ltd., In 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office filed a cease and desist letter against the group calling on it to either prove it was a registered PAC or terminate its electioneering work. The organization registered as a PAC the same day. On June 23, 2020, the organization filed a name change to Majority WV, Inc.
Democratic legislative committee chair Delegate Mick Bates called it “outrageous’’ that the same group was doing the same things two years later.
“The reason we have campaign finance laws at the state and federal levels is because voters deserve to know who is paying to support and attack the candidates they are deciding to vote for,’’ the Raleigh Democrat said. “Once 1863 PAC, Ltd. filed as a PAC, we saw that they were being bankrolled by business interests aligned with Jim Justice.’’
Methanol plant
set to be built
CHARLESTON — A former industrial site in West Virginia has been selected for a $350 million methanol facility, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
West Virginia Methanol Inc. will build a plant in Pleasants County that will produce 900 metric tons of methanol daily from natural gas. Once finished, the plant will employ 30 full-time workers, Justice said at a news conference.
The company is working on permitting and design details. Operations are expected to begin as soon as mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement.
The plant site has access to roads, railroad and river transportation and is near a major natural gas pipeline. Other required utilities are on site or nearby, the statement said.
Methanol is used in chemical industry production and is a mainstay in the automotive industry as a fuel blend. Its diverse use also includes the making of plastics and plywood.
