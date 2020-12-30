The explosion of Covid-19 cases at Hampshire Center overshadowed the virus’s rapid rise across the county last week.
The nursing home on Sunrise Summit has 41 patients and 21 staff members who have tested positive as of Tuesday morning. Two residents there died last week.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the two residents who passed away,” Hampshire Center’s chief medical officer, Richard Feifer, said in a press release.
Across the entire 645-square-mile county, 175 residents had active cases of coronavirus Monday afternoon; 11 were hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 976 people test positive and 12 people die.
The latest 2 deaths, announced Tuesday, are a 78-year-old Springfield man and a 77-year-old Romney man. One died at UPMC Western Maryland and the other at WVU’s Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser.
On Dec. 1, the County Health Department first reported a single employee at the center, owned by Genesis HealthCare, tested positive for the virus. That grew to 3 employees and an “ancillary” staffer 2 days later.
By Dec. 16, the center was reporting 13 of its 50 or so residents and 5 staffers with the highly contagious disease.
The deaths announced Saturday at Hampshire Center were 2 male residents, a 94-year-old and an 80-year-old. The department does not provide more identity information to protect patient privacy.
Feifer said the center has been “stringent” with CDC and state guidelines to combat the pandemic.
Among the actions the facility has taken, he listed, are screening residents 3 times a day for symptoms and restricting visits.
Staff temperatures are checked when employees arrive and all are required to wear personal protective equipment.
Feifer called vaccination “the critical third leg of the stool,” along with personal protective equipment and testing, to stem Covid’s spread in nursing homes.
County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said that the 1st round of vaccinations had been completed at Hampshire Center. The 2nd round comes up in about 3 weeks.
