KEYSER — Clearway Energy Group has hired 5 recent graduates of the Wind Energy Technology program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The 5 new wind techs will support the operations and maintenance of Clearway’s new 115-megawatt Black Rock Wind Farm near Elk Garden and its 54-megawatt Pinnacle Wind Farm near Keyser, repowered just this year with new turbine technology.
Along with Clearway’s 240-megawatt Mount Storm Wind Farm, Clearway is now the largest owner-operator of wind farms in the Mountain State, having invested nearly $460 million this year alone.
The 5 new Clearway wind techs are Andrew Cosner and Austin Locklear of Petersburg; Ian Guckavan of Moorefield; and Logan Reel and Tyler Simmons of Keyser.
Eastern offers a 2-year associate degree in applied science as well as a 1-year certificate option for students looking to work in the renewable energy industry.
Students in the Wind Energy Technology program learn the skills necessary to service and troubleshoot modern wind power generation equipment while acquiring the background knowledge needed to advance their careers in the power-generation field.
Eastern has designed its programs to comply with all American Clean Power Association standards and capitalize on West Virginia’s position as a new leader in the wind industry. o
