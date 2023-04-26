State dollars will go toward improving town infrastructure
ROMNEY — It’s no secret that the Town of Romney is an old one, but with a whopping grant from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office announced last Friday, the town is looking at much-needed updates – and lots of funds to do them.
Last Friday, Sen. Manchin announced a grant of $865,000 and a loan of just over $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program to support upgrading the aging water system in Romney.
“This is a huge victory for Romney,” said Mayor Beverly Keadle. “We’re an old town, and that means our infrastructure is old. It’s incredibly costly to keep an aging water system updated, but it’s vital that we do so. We supply water not only for town residents, but a large portion of Hampshire County.”
Romney provides drinking water to over 880 residential and commercial customers across the county, as well as selling water for resale to the Central Hampshire Public Service District.Upgrades to the water system will also include upgrades to the treatment plant: replacement of valves, meters and pumps, as well as the replacement of three miles of water line.
“We’ve been diligently working to…increase efficiency throughout the system,” Keadle said. “The financial burden to provide reliable potable water service is often overlooked, and it is difficult to implement projects that minimize impacts to customer rates, but the Town works continually to identify opportunities like this that include grant funding and reduce the costs passed on to customers.”
Sen. Manchin said he looks forward to seeing the impacts of this funding, and that investing in our communities “spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs.”
Keadle added that this is a great example of why it’s so important to maximize grant opportunities for community projects.
“We’re thrilled to have received this funding, and are proud to see a project progressing that improves what the Town can provide for its residents.”
The funds will go toward the town’s water improvement project, beginning in the next few months.
