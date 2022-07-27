KEYSER — Two more defendants in West Virginia’s largest-ever poaching case have been sentenced.
Robert Horner Sr. must pay $1,881 in fines and court costs for misdemeanors he pled guilty to. He was originally charged with a count of spotlighting, 2 of illegal wildlife possession, 3 of conspiracy, 1 of hunting from a vehicle and 1 of nighttime hunting, but the charges were reduced.
His son, Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. entered an Alford plea for charges including spotlighting, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting from a vehicle.
He was ordered to pay $5,727 in fees, fines and court costs and was sentenced to 60 days of home detention at a cost of $14.70 daily plus a $75 connection fee for his ankle monitor. Beau Horner lives with his parents.
Both were in Mineral County magistrate court last week.
The Horners are among 8 Mineral County residents charged in late January with 223 counts of illegal hunting involving 27 antlered bucks last fall.
Natural Resources Police filed charges in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties against the Horners, Christopher Biggs and his son Tyler Biggs, Gregory Broadwater and his son Colton Broadwater, Dalton Dolly and Ivy Rodeheaver,
Tyler Biggs and Dolly were Mineral County deputy sheriffs who resigned their jobs during the investigation.
Rodeheaver is scheduled to appear in Mineral County Magistrate Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 16.
She has been charged with 7 counts each of spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting in closed season, hunting from a vehicle, having a loaded firearm in vehicle and nighttime hunting.
Christopher Biggs was scheduled to appear in Mineral County magistrate court last Tuesday, but his case was continued indefinitely.
Tyler Biggs, Dolly and the Broadwaters have already accepted plea agreements that included fines and court costs, plus house arrest.
