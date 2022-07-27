KEYSER — Two more defendants in West Virginia’s largest-ever poaching case have been sentenced.

Robert Horner Sr. must pay $1,881 in fines and court costs for misdemeanors he pled guilty to. He was originally charged with a count of spotlighting, 2 of illegal wildlife possession, 3 of conspiracy, 1 of hunting from a vehicle and 1 of nighttime hunting, but the charges were reduced.

