With the recent Covid surges, Valley Health facilities are being stretched beyond their capacity.
Last Friday, the health system, made up of 6 hospitals, including Hampshire Memorial on Sunrise Summit, added more restrictions in order to combat the influx of patients fighting the virus: they’ve added additional ICU capacity, curtailed hospital visiting and postponed elective and nonessential surgeries requiring post-operation beds.
Winchester opened an additional unit to accommodate the number of severely ill patients. It’s a numbers game, and Valley Health facilities are struggling to stay in the lead.
Visiting will also be restricted at these facilities; Valley Health has reported that over the last couple of weeks, they’ve seen an increase in disruptive visitor behavior, including refusal to mask up. Visitors will only be allowed for special circumstances, such as labor and delivery, pediatrics and the NICU.
Elective and nonessential surgeries requiring beds post-op will be postponed as well. There just isn’t enough room for everyone.
Outpatient surgeries and procedures that don’t require beds will continue, and this protocol doesn’t impact procedures for patients whose condition is emergent or urgent, as determined by their physician.
Out of the Covid patients the 6-hospital system is treating, about 85 percent of them are unvaccinated.
“The data and scientific evidence overwhelmingly points to the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, Chief Physician Executive. “I implore residents to get vaccinated…the Delta variant we are now confronting is more contagious than previous versions of this virus, and is spreading rapidly in our community.”
Sabbagh added that the most severely ill patients in the Valley Health system are folks who are unvaccinated. A problem that has arisen has been patients who are not being honest about their vaccination status, fearing that if they reveal that they haven’t been vaccinated, they won’t receive care.
Sabbagh squashed that line of thinking.
“Our job is to care for every individual who comes to us,” he asserted. “While we want the public to know that vaccination is the best way to stop the spread of Covid, we also want them to know that we’re here to care for them, regardless of their vaccination status. It is our mission as healthcare providers.”
Valley Health previously reported that 97 percent of their employees have either been vaccinated or granted religious or medical exemptions, and the system has been busy recruiting new staff to fill vacancies left by those who chose not to comply with the vaccination requirement.
‘Our challenge is not staffing due to our Covid vaccine requirement,” commented Mark Nantz, president and CEO of Valley Health. “Our challenge is the sheer number of severely ill Covid patients presenting for care at our hospitals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.