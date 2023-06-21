ROMNEY — Last Monday, Romney’s town council meeting began with the approval of the second reading prohibiting public nuisances within the town’s perimeters.
The town also approved the second reading in amending a zoning ordinance dating from July 17, 1989, giving the town authority to modify the zoning districts to comply with state code updates.
On a related but separate note, the town council members unanimously authorized contracting with WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic to work on zoning ordinance development for a discounted rate of $19,000.
The town’s attorney, Logan Mantz, will work with the group for two years to develop a “current and correct” ordinance that will align with state code, Mayor Beverly Keadle explained.
“This is something that has to be done,” Keadle said, noting that the clinic has helped the town previously for free. Hampshire County Planning Commission will work closely with the ordinance with consideration of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
The town also approved Don Compton as its Region 8 Solid Waste Authority representative. His four-year term will begin in July 2023 and end in June 2027.
Also at the meeting, council members approved both Water and Sewer Budgets for fiscal year 2024. The water operating revenue is expected to total $1,007,000, aligning with the same dollar amount for expenditures. The town’s sewer budget is $1,271,000 – both numbers come from the town’s accountant in charge of the Public Service Commission report.
The town authorized a joint representation labor with Mantz acknowledging his involvement with the city of Romney and the Romney Development Authority (RDA).
Matnz explained since RDA is its own separate legal entity, it is “an ethical requirement” for Mantz to receive consent from both entities. If the RDA wants legal consultation from Mantz, the town of Romney, as the parent entity, would first have to authorize him to do so. If, at some point, there were to be a dispute between both entities, it would give him the freedom to withdraw, and the town could find a different attorney.
Mantz was authorized to seek collaboration with West Virginia colleges and universities to allow student help and input for the planning and grant application of the state barn – at no cost.
“This is only to our benefit,” Keadle said.
Council members also approved three cleanup days for the state barn property, with the first scheduled for July 1 from 8 a.m. until noon. The remaining cleanup days will be scheduled at a later date. The cleanup will be volunteer work, and safety will be of primary importance, Keadle said. Masks, safety glasses, gloves and heavy shoes are encouraged, requiring volunteers to be at least 18 years old. Romney Rescue Squad personnel will be on-site in case of emergency.
The town approved Aaron Leatherman as a new full-time police officer beginning July 1. Gregory S. Edward started his position on June 15 as the new code enforcement officer to replace Caleb Nelson, who officially left the position on May 5.
Authorization was approved for the town’s application for the CEM Tree Grant from the Cacapon Institute. Sixteen trees will be planted at the Depot Station Park in Romney. This is the same grant the town received this past spring for eight dogwood and eight redbud trees.
Councilman Duncan Hott was absent from the town council meeting. Councilmembers Savanna Morgret, Paula O’Brien, and Mantz joined the meeting via Zoom.
