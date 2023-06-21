Barn update

Upgrades are underway to the barn structure on Depot Street

ROMNEY — Last Monday, Romney’s town council meeting began with the approval of the second reading prohibiting public nuisances within the town’s perimeters.

The town also approved the second reading in amending a zoning ordinance dating from July 17, 1989, giving the town authority to modify the zoning districts to comply with state code updates.

