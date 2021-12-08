ROMNEY — The town has been bathed in the soft glow of Christmas lights for a few weeks now, but the festivities are growing to a crescendo in Romney this weekend, with the 9th Christmas parade, holiday markets and so much more.
The traditional Christmas in Romney has, in the past, included 4 main events: breakfast with Santa, gingerbread house building at the fire hall, the Christmas parade and the ever-popular FNB Christmas party.
This year will see those 4 family favorites, as well as even more due to the addition of several Winterfest events and holiday excitement.
“I think it’s going to shape up to be a fantastic weekend,” said Mayor Beverly Keadle. “There are going to be a LOT of people here.”
The day of Christmas fun starts with a breakfast at the Romney Fire Hall, beginning at 8 a.m.
In the past, the breakfast has been buffet-style, but with Covid-19 concerns, Romney fire chief G.T. Parsons said that a buffet is still “up in the air.”
“We are going with the idea of a boxed breakfast, but folks can come back and get as many boxes as they want,” Parsons said. “It’s still ‘all-you-can-eat breakfast, but it’s just how you touch the food that’ll be different.”
In order to still maintain social distancing, Parsons added that instead of kids sitting on Santa’s lap, there will be a bench in front of him, perfect for a photo op.
Hampshire County Public Library is sponsoring the gingerbread house activity in the engine bay of the fire hall, for breakfastgoers to participate in before the parade.
The parade begins at noon, and this year, it’s going to be on Main Street, heading west and ending at the swimming pool on School Street.
This year is the 9th Christmas parade in Romney, though the last 2 years have seen the parade canceled for bad weather (2019) and Covid-19 concerns (2020).
This year, nothing is stopping this parade, said organizer Sallie See.
“It’s going to be fantastic,” See said, who added that the event would be on, whether “rain or shine.”
There are more entrants than ever, she added, including appearances by the Ali Ghan Shrine Motor Corp, Full Throttle Performance Car Club and 4 of Hampshire County’s finest pageant misses: Lexi Whetzel (Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen), Madison Deshong (Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen), Savannah Kangas (Miss Hampshire County Fair) and Hope Bond (Miss Mountain Laurel).
FNB Bank will also be hosting their Christmas party for the kids, in the same format as last year’s, with a drive-through style, goodie-bag kind of event.
New this year in Romney is a smattering of Winterfest events, including a traditional German “Christkindl” holiday market, which will be on South High Street from 10 to 7 p.m., and yes, open-air horse-drawn sleigh rides.
“It seems like ‘bucket list’ is the key phrase,” said Barbie Hillenbrand, who organized the sleigh rides for Winterfest. “We even have an 89-year-old lady who is going to cross it off her bucket list.”
The sleighs will be running in Romney on Friday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. until 10, and then again during the Christmas in Romney festivities from 9 to 11 a.m., and then after the parade from 2 to 10 p.m.
“It’s not a cheap venture to do, so thank you to all the businesses that made donations,” Hillenbrand said. “People are just being so kind.”
Folks can buy their ticket at the American Legion pavilion and schedule their ride. The sleigh rides will start at the American Legion, cross over Main Street to Antigo, then turn left down Birch Lane, over to Bolton, and then come back on Main Street, “so folks can see the beautiful lights in town,” Hillenbrand explained.
