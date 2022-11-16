Lifelong 4-H involvement reaches peak for HHS seniors at National Congress in Atlanta
ROMNEY — Elleigh Coleman and Ryan Quick, 2 Hampshire High seniors, were chosen to represent the Mountain State for the 101st National 4-H Congress.
During Nov. 25-29, Elleigh and Ryan will join more than 800 delegates in Atlanta, Ga. from across the nation to participate in a blend of educational, service and recreational opportunities.
The National 4H Congress offers new experiences through workshops, plenary sessions with outstanding speakers, service-learning experiences and a chance to explore tours and recreational activities.
“I’m pretty excited about going to a national event and meeting other 4-H people from other states,” Elleigh said.
“I’m just glad to be selected to represent West Virginia in Atlanta,” Ryan added.
Ryan shared that this year, there were 19 students selected from West Virginia, but they were the only 2 students from Hampshire County. He said they had to go through a “rigorous” process before being considered for an interview, and even then, they still had to compete amongst other West Virginians.
The rigor paid off, as both students are enthused about the upcoming event.
Ryan said he was looking forward to the “pin exchange,” where all the states will gather in a gala and students can collect and share pins from other states.
“It’s a way of exchanging souvenirs with people,” he explained.
Elleigh is looking forward to the community service learning projects – even though they don’t know what they will be yet.
The options for the delegates are abundant. Workshops range from learning yoga to the “Coolness of Science.” Speakers include the author and entertainer Dank Clark and National Institute of Food and Agriculture Acting Director Dr. Dionne Toombs. Educational tours around the Atlanta metro area will also fill the schedules of the 4-Hers.
Elleigh and Ryan credited a lifelong 4-H involvement for shaping their opportunities. They have been friends since kindergarten and have been with 4-H for “as long as they can remember.”
“I was involved since I was a baby because my mom was heavily (involved) with 4-H. I used to be very shy; I’m just a ball of energy now,” Elleigh said joyfully.
“Through 4-H, I have made tons of lifelong connections and friends,” Ryan said. “There are a lot of people that I am very close with today that I would not have met if it weren’t for 4-H, so it’s a way to meet people and find your group.”
With all the excitement, National 4-H Congress still shines the spotlight on leadership, emphasizing the importance of community and youth development.
“To me, leadership is given through 4-H, (it) allows me to meet a lot of younger kids and get to teach them how to be good members of their communities (and to) be good human beings,” Ryan said.
“I agree with Ryan,” Elleigh said. “You’re teaching younger people how to be better people.”
