The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office and Hampshire County Schools were made aware of a possible school threat on social media Wednesday evening, resulting in precautionary, additional law enforcement at the high school Thursday morning.
The Sheriff's Office and the school system were made aware of a post referencing "Oscar" and a photo of a handgun, they confirmed this afternoon. Around noon today, it was confirmed after more information was relayed to PRO officer Josh Kesner, that the post made a general threatening statement toward a school – not specifically a Hampshire school.
Through investigation and the cooperation of students, Kesner and school administrators were able to determine that the threat was made by a Virginia student who had already been dealt with earlier this week by Virginia authorities.
The additional law enforcement presence on the HHS campus Thursday morning was only precautionary; the threat didn't involve any Hampshire schools, emphasized a press release from the Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.
"The safety of our schools has always been and will continue to be of the utmost importance, and any type of threat will be thoroughly investigated," the release said. "We strongly urge everyone in our community to be vigilant in immediately reporting any type of threat made to our schools."
