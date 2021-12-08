New plan sees ‘alternative’ use for 3 landmark buildings
The price tag for the overhaul has ballooned from $13.35 million in March to $30 million now.
Technically, the plan is an amendment to the schools’ Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan that the State Board of Education approved just 9 months ago. It’s the schools’ projection for its space usage over the coming decade.
Today’s state board meeting also has an update on the special circumstance review initiated in April that works hand-in-glove with the facilities update. The meeting is livestreamed or can be viewed afterward on the state board’s Facebook page.
Much of what is in the 67-page amendment brings the written plan in line with changes the Department of Education has already implemented on the 75-acre campus.
• Administration moved out of its historic home into the classroom building before the school year started. March’s plan had administration moving next year to Seaton Hall, but both the timeframe and destination changed.
• All students are being educated in a single building. March’s plan had lower grades in the Sevigny Building, best known locally as the Secondary Deaf School, and upper grades in Brannon Hall, formerly the School for the Blind.
• Residential students are all being housed at Keller Hall, but in a departure from the spring plan, WVSDB now proposes to move residential students back to Seaton Hall after it is renovated and then, in turn, renovate Keller Hall to house visiting students and adults on-campus for short courses.
The document identifies the Brannon Building, the Administration Building and the old Elementary School for the Deaf as “considered for alternate use and/or outside occupation.”
The plan also lists 6 small buildings on the main campus to be evaluated for demolition: the Transportation Building, Central Supply, Hines Hollow House, the Freight House, the Food (fruit) Storage and the Boiler House.
The $30 million proposed budget puts $13.7 million into Seaton Hall alone — more than spring’s proposed $13.4 million upgrade for the entire campus.
Seaton Hall renovations include $3.5 million from federal Covid response plans to replace and upgrade the heating and air system.
Otherwise the other $26.5 million will come from unspecified WVSDB funding.
Seaton Hall will get a complete overhaul, from a new kitchen to interior finishes.
A $9 million overhaul of the Sevigny academic building is also outlined, with $3 million of that for the air system.
The state’s Technical Assistance Center, which has taken over the old Instructional Resource Center, is in line for another $1.6 million in improvements.
The Blue-Gold Café, the oldest building on campus, will see $2.3 million in repairs and renovations, creating office and meeting space.
Other costs are $1 million for Keller Hall upgrades, $1.15 million for the physical education building, $150,000 for the maintenance building and just over $1 million for campus grounds, including $600,000 for demolition.
But missing from the budget is any work on the 3 big buildings that are proposed for other uses — Brannon, Administration and Elementary Deaf.
That includes nearly $1.5 million budgeted in March for work on the Brannon Building, the majority going for a new air system.
Other items discarded: $340,000 to repair the center entrance to the Administration Building and another $300,000 for foundation and structural repairs; and $230,000 to upgrade the elevator in the Elementary Deaf building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.