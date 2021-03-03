WASHINGTON — The Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday afternoon that it’s kicking in $975,000 to bring public water to Purgitsville.
The announcement came from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-Charleston) and Joe Manchin (D-Farmington), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The extension project will help provide reliable, safe drinking water to residents in Purgitsville and southwestern Hampshire County.
“West Virginians deserve access to safe drinking water and reliable infrastructure both above and below ground,” said Capito, ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Improving our state’s infrastructure is a top priority; which is why I’ve made it a point to identify projects that are in need of federal support.”
Manchin added: “I am pleased the Purgitsville Water Extension Project is receiving federal funding to provide West Virginians in Hampshire County with water service and fire protection.”
Last June the state’s Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved a $2.5 million grant to kick start the 1st phase of the project, bringing water to 53 customers near the Hardy County line.
Construction has yet to begin.
Pastor Don Judy of White Pine Church of the Brethren began lobbying for public water in the area in the fall of 2018, spurred by the suspect quality of well water in Purgitsville and anecdotal evidence of high cancer rates.
After the County Commission refused to pay for testing of water, Judy found private donations to test samples that ignited state and federal officials to begin searching for ways to put the area on a public water system.
Plans are for Central Hampshire to purchase water from neighboring Hardy County and pump it to residents. More than 100 people put down a deposit and signed up for the service.
Another 23 will be connected in phase 2 and the rest in phase 3 — provided funding can be found to complete those phases.
