ROMNEY — Hampshire County Pathways, the 8-year-old nonprofit dedicated to addiction recovery, is moving to a new home.
The organization will be housed in a multi-use building at the corner of West Sioux Lane and North Bolton Street. Pathways is leasing the bottom floor.
The new site will allow Pathways to expand its services, the same reason it moved to its current location on North High Street 5 years ago.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Program Director Apryl Dawson said Monday as she was working on the remodeling of the new site. The organization is due to officially make the move Oct. 1.
Sadly, the opioid epidemic is spurring the need for more space, Dawson said. Fortunately, the site at 134 W. Sioux Lane will provide that.
Pathways will be able to expand its Lighthouse women’s shelter from 8 beds to 12. There will be more space for meetings and counseling too.
Pathways’ Executive Director Misty Stambler sees some more advantages, starting with more parking.
Being on a quieter street will make the outdoor meetings being held during the COVID-19 pandemic better. And there will be more room for them.
“We’ll have a larger kitchen and dining room to serve folks free lunch,” Stambler said.
She noted that with COVID restrictions, the group couldn’t feed more than 4 people at a time, The new facility will allow Pathways to reintroduce the meal program.
Pathways also hopes to extend its food pantry, clothing closet, recovery coaching services and meetings.
The operation began in 2012 as a drop-in center on South Bolton Street that featured peer counseling.
The 2015 move to North High Street allowed the agency to add the Lighthouse program.
