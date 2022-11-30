Since the beginning of October, the school board has had 9 confidential student hearings scheduled – disciplinary hearings.
It’s not the same world that many of us grew up in, said board president Ed Morgan last week, but Hampshire County is going through a difficult period when it comes to discipline.
“It’s really actually just a small group, and given the world we live in, a lot of these kids just say dumb things,” Morgan mused. “And it’s gotten to the point where you can’t say those things.”
And even if it is just a “dumb” decision made by a student, Morgan said that school administrators, the Central Office staff and the school board can’t not act – “because of that wonderful phrase, ‘what if.’”
The school board agendas are always posted on the Hampshire County Schools website days prior to the meetings, and these days, more often than not, the words “Confidential Student Hearing” grace the top of the page. Student hearings are conducted in closed session; the public isn’t allowed to be in attendance, and the board often will hold the hearings before the regular meetings begin or at a separate, specially scheduled meeting.
“We’ve had several expulsion hearings,” confirmed Superintendent Jeff Pancione, and added that board members are looking for a solution to bring the number of those hearings down. Their 1st step, which was nailed down at Monday night’s board meeting at Augusta Elementary School, is to hold a work session.
Pancione said the hope is that principals at both middle schools and at Hampshire High School attend the Dec. 5 meeting, offering their perspective, suggestions and concerns.
“We want to talk about, what are our alternatives?” Pancione explained. “What are our resources to hook up with these kids?”
At a meeting earlier in the month, vice-president Matthew Trimble emphasized that a work session might be a good way to get the ball rolling on finding a long-term solution to the problem. Board members discussed also bringing in community members to offer their insight and ideas, such as church leaders, directors of nonprofits and law enforcement officials.
“When you dig down, behavior is sometimes the outcry of a problem,” Pancione commented. “We need to get with principals and give them a voice and brainstorm.”
When the schools were faced with the challenge of bringing kids back into classrooms after the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, the discipline issues that popped up weren’t very surprising to the board. But now, a year or 2 removed, they’re roaring back.
“There seems to be some trying times, but you can’t use Covid anymore as an excuse,” Morgan said. “These kids are just, I don’t know if they’re lacking structure at home, or I just don’t know.”
He also pointed out that the board only sees the students whose issues have brought them in for hearings, and it’s the administrators who deal with everyday behavior challenges in the brick and mortar buildings.
“We have principals trying reward incentives, we have some that are pretty strict, we’ve got the gamut of things,” he remarked. “Everyone’s having their issues.”
The board decided Monday night to have their all-day work session to talk about discipline and a handful of other concerns on Monday, Dec. 5. There is a regular meeting scheduled that evening as well, at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office.
