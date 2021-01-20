Back-to-school discussion draws support, concern
In fact, it was quite the opposite.
The final vote ended 4-1, with board member Bernie Hott opposing the motion.
Casey Hite, a 1st grade teacher at Romney Elementary, made an appearance at the meeting to share her thoughts as both a teacher and a parent. Among her top concerns were class sizes and the fact that the guidelines in schools were “as broad as the sky.”
“For every upset and concerned parent out there, there’s an equally upset and concerned teacher,” Hite said, asking the board to “solely focus on safety” when they made their decision, adding, “That’s all that matters.”
Because elementary and middle schools now are on an A/B model for instruction, the DHHR color map isn’t relevant day to day for their schedule. This was a concern for Kim Poland, who spoke on behalf of school service personnel, echoing Hite’s sentiment about safety.
“The (DHHR) map was good enough before; it should be good enough now,” she added.
Curriculum director Patty Lipps, however, pointed out that remote learning hasn’t really been working for the families of Hampshire County.
“I think we follow the guidelines, we follow the protocols and I think we’re going to get through this to the other side,” Lipps said. “I think we need to listen to the parents.”
Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante and Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker both offered their 2 cents to the board about vaccination timelines and the case numbers in the county.
“The infection rate is declining,” said Shoemaker. “We’re not as red.”
Board member Dee Dee Rinker said she was still uneasy about the infection rate in the county.
“I’m concerned about watching our numbers,” she admitted. “Red is red to me; I have a hard time with that.”
Board president Debbie Champ also said she was feeling a little stuck with the choice to either follow the state directives and return in person, potentially posing a health risk, or to continue remote learning for the time being, when the feedback shows that it isn’t as effective as being brick-and-mortar.
“We’ve always tried to look out for both the students and the staff,” Champ said. “The problem is, now they’re on opposite sides.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan also added that maybe revisiting the state’s 6 Covid mitigation strategies in schools might alleviate a little bit of the uncertainty on the teachers’ part: consistent and correct use of masks, proper hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette, social distancing to the largest extent, eliminate large gatherings outside of classrooms and core groups, cleaning and disinfecting and contract tracing with local health departments. o
