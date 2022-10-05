ROMNEY — A software company based in Colorado sued the Town of Romney last month over a squabble about the town’s website – and after reaching an agreement, the lawsuit has been dropped.
TownCloud Inc. is a company out of Broomfield, Colo. (in the Denver metropolitan area) that develops and operates software and applications used by towns, cities, counties and other government entities. The Town of Romney used this company for software and web-hosting services, the complaint document said.
The complaint alleged that the Town of Romney “failed to work with TownCloud in good faith regarding the design and implementation of the ‘Agenda’ application.”
The Agenda application on the town’s website would allow the town to post their Town Council agendas online.
The complaint alleged that earlier this year, Mayor Beverly Keadle expressed concern to TownCloud that the public would be able to see more than just the meeting agenda through TownCloud’s application – but legal and personnel matters as well that were not for public eyes, as well as possible inaccuracies that she didn’t want on the website.
The Town of Romney’s response to the Colorado company’s complaint gave some insight into the situation:
“The Town of Romney sought to post its agenda on the Town’s website for public access. The program that the Town was using to create agendas for public meetings allowed digital versions of meeting attachments to be included with the agenda.”
The response continued, “While most of these attachments are appropriate for public disclosure, some attachments involve legal or personnel matters that are typically only discussed in executive sessions.”
The response clarified that the Town reached out to TownCloud to ask if there was a way to selectively include some meeting attachments in the publicly available agenda, but not the ones involving confidential matters.
TownCloud notified the Town that the software didn’t currently have that capability without adding in substantial time into developing it.
Government entities are legally required to make their agendas available to the public 3 business days prior to their meeting date – but that doesn’t mean they have to be posted online. The Town of Romney posts theirs at Town Hall.
The Town decided not to allocate any resources to TownCloud’s agenda feature development, and the Town Council approved that decision at an open council meeting.
“After the meeting, a council member reached out to the software company on his own without the Town’s knowledge, and made a separate request of the software company,” the response detailed about the complaint’s allegations, “giving rise to dispute on the priority of Town software development features.”
Romney town attorney Logan Mantz added that the town “reached a resolution with the company and the lawsuit was dismissed” during the month of September. The rest of the terms of the settlement will remain confidential, he said, but the town is pleased with the way things worked out and are trying to “quickly move towards a long-term software solution for the Town,” hopefully within October.
The lawsuit’s resolution and the plans for future software upgrades are going to be discussed at the October Town Council meeting, held on Monday, Oct. 17.
