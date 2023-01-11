December
Citations 3
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 4:59 am
December
Citations 3
Warnings 1
Arrests 1
Total calls 67
Complaints/call
Alarms 8
Animal related 1
Assist other agency 3
Basic service calls 16
Disturbance 3
Domestics 1
Fight 1
Fire 1
Hit and run 1
Juvenile complaints 1
K9 assist 2
Medical emergency 1
Missing person 1
Motor vehicle accidents 1
Reckless driver 2
Suicide/actual, attempt, threat 2
Suspicious person/activity 5
Thefts 3
Traffic stops 6
Trespassing 3
Unconscious/unresponsive 1
Wellbeing check 4
