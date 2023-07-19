ROMNEY — Donna Summerlin, a teacher’s aide at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, is one of the five finalists for the 2024 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award.
“I kind of grew up in the school,” Summerlin said, mentioning that both of her parents are deaf. Her father graduated from WVSDB, so she would often attend events at the school.
Summerlin was her parents’ “ears” growing up, and she often acted as the community interpreter for her parents’ friends, leading her to become fluent in American Sign Language.
“I’ve always been with special needs populations, so it’s kind of where my heart is – and my desire,” she said.
Before going to WVSDB, Summerlin worked at the Potomac Center for 24 years, earning the ANCOR 2010 State Direct Support Professional of the Year award.
The beginning of Summerlin’s dedication could perhaps be traced back to when she was in fourth or fifth grade when her mother attended a chorus concert. She was looking around and smiling, Summerlin recalled. There was no ASL interpreter, so it hit her at that moment that her mother didn’t really know what was going on.
“I think that was the beginning of my passion: to help them understand.”
Her parents always made sure she was socialized, and they often visited museums. Summerlin admitted to initially wanting to be a photographer for an organization like National Geographic in her teenage years. At the time, she had already realized that visuals were important for deaf people, and that direction was a way to merge an interest and her care for the hearing impaired.
Summerlin said that WVSDB was much different when her father graduated compared to now.
There was a significant focus on teaching students a trade in preparation for the world. There were over 200 students at the school, but consolidation and a greater shift for “inclusivity” in public schools changed the students’ direction throughout the years.
Ironically, that goal towards inclusivity could often lead students to feel more isolated, especially if they are surrounded by students who don’t know how to or are unwilling to communicate with them, she suggested.
Deaf and blind students learn very differently and need specific environments to thrive in their education.
Blind students, for example, require dimmer lights and the classroom to remain exactly the same, with minimal objects interfering with their path, contrasting the environmental needs of a deaf student.
Though the school has downsized significantly in the last five years, she noted that Superintendent Clayton Burch emphasizes the need to prepare kids for the world right out of school. The school’s pro-start and woodworking programs are paving the way to gear students for the future.
If she were to win the award, Summerlin plans to bring more awareness to the importance of early education intervention on a local and state level.
“We gotta catch these kids when they are young,” noting that WVSDB often receives third- and fourth-grade students who are behind in their learning.
She stressed that empathy, a stress for nuance in teaching and socialization is vital for the deaf and hearing impaired.
Summerlin said the award would be dedicated to her mother, who lives in Sunrise Summit, just a couple of miles from her. “This is for her.”
