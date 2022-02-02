January
Arrests 2
Citations 25
Warnings 0
Total calls 117
Complaints/Calls
Alarms 3
Animals 1
Assaults 0
Agency assists 6
Basic Service 11
Breaking and entering 0
Child abuse 0
Property destruction 0
Disturbance 1
Domestics 1
Drugs 0
Drunkenness 1
Fights 0
Fires 0
Hang Ups for 911 0
Hit and run 1
Juveniles 1
K9 assist 0
Medical emergency 2
Missing persons 0
Vehicle accidents 2
Overdose 0
Pursuit 0
Reckless driving 2
Sexual assault 0
Shooting 0
Suicide threat 0
Suspicious activity 1
Thefts 2
Threats 0
Traffic stops 74
Trespassing 2
Unattended death 1
Unresponsive 0
Warrants 1
Well being check 4
