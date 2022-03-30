CAPON BRIDGE — Historian Wilmer Kerns made a 2nd visit to the Capon Bridge Public Library last week, to aid in a library project writing a history of Capon Bridge.
Kerns has authored several books on the history of the area, and helped edit the history published by the Hampshire County 250th Anniversary Committee.
Introducing Kerns at a Monday evening program, library board member Shirley Davy described the library’s history project as “a monumental undertaking,” while expressing confidence that the assembled group could “pull it off.”
Much of the 2-day visit was spent conferring with the group working on the town’s history, but on Monday evening others were invited to join them to view some of the old photographs of Capon Bridge that Kerns has collected.
An audience of over 20 people, many who were were also part of the history working group, gathered in the library conference room. On display were many of the items Kerns had donated from his personal collection to aid in the group’s research.
Kerns had prepared a selection of old photographs to be projected on a screen for the group to discuss.
He could identify many of the people and buildings pictured, but had included many photos for which such information was lacking. The group made suggestions, using views of mountains in the background or seeking some resemblance to existing buildings to identify locations.
The presence or absence of the fences lining the old turnpike down which farmers drove animals to market helped date the photos, as did the appearance of a bridge across the Cacapon River.
Frequent appeals were made to Brenda Hiett, who wrote a brief history of Capon Bridge’s bridges for the Review, from the covered bridge originally built for the Northwestern Turnpike to the current steel structure constructed in 1933.
Kerns included a number of photographs of members of the town’s black community. He has been urging a section of the town history be given over to what was once a thriving black community.
He pointed out there were once slaves working in Capon Bridge’s tannery and in area mills and the timber industry, as well as doing housekeeping, and descendants of these slaves lived on in the area after emancipaton.
Descendants of Capon Bridge’s slaves once filled the town’s black schoolhouse with their children, and there are families still living in Winchester who trace their ancestry back to Capon Bridge slaves.
The group compared notes on various historical questions, including when Capon Bridge’s tannery closed, and why. Kerns reported that 3 out of 4 people in town worked in the tannery when the 1910 census was taken, but there were few tannery workers left by 1920.
Possible reasons suggested for the tannery’s closure included a forest fire or other causes leaving tannery workers without an adequate supply of bark needed to tan leather.
Kerns offered a simpler suggestion: Perhaps the rise of the automobile meant diminished demand for the leather that was used for harnesses and saddles.
Kerns returned the next morning to meet with the group the next morning and continue the discussion, before leaving to return to his home in Alexandria.
Work on the history continues, with a book on Capon Bridge’s history that can be sold to benefit the library as a goal.
The core group members working on the project have been assigned to different areas, with Mike Lee and Ricky Davy working on early town history; Barbara and Dick Sirbaugh and Ronnie and Sue Giffin working on early businesses; Debbie Boyce and Brenda Hiett working on schools and churches; Shirley Davy working on 1st homes and homes through the years; Beth Delawder and Shannon Spencer working on current businesses and progress; Beth Giffin Delawder working on Giffin Funeral Home history; Ronnie and Sue Giffin working on organizations; Shirley Davy working on clubs; Debbie Boyce working on doctors, postmasters and other professions; Brenda Hiett working on the bridge; Charles Hall working on Fort Edwards; and the entire group collecting information on families and events.
