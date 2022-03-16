CAPON BRIDGE — Three festivals and numerous special events will keep Capon Bridge a busy place this year, the Capon Bridge Town Council was told at their March 8 meeting.
The meeting also saw the passage of the town’s 6% lodging tax, and the council was told just 1 more easement agreement needed signing before work can begin on the U.S. 50 green bridge — an easement agreement that Mayor Laura Turner reported was signed the next day.
The Department of Highways has since informed Friends of the Cacapon River President Tim Reese that the 1st stage of the project, the construction of a temporary bridge carrying U.S. 50 traffic across the Cacapon, is not expected to begin until October.
Reese reported plans for the Cacapon Riverfest to be held on the River House grounds on Friday and Saturday, June 17-18. The event is a collaborative effort of the Friends, the Cacapon Institute, the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust and the Potomac Riverkeepers.
The Riverfest will feature 4 bands, plus food and activities including a river parade if the DNR has completed work on the boat ramp on Christian Church Road. They expect 200 to 250 people, with parking at locations around town, including the banks and the library.
The weekend after the Riverfest, on June 25, Councilwoman Michelle Warnick reported that the Living Waters Church was planning a Christian music festival in the pavilion on the firehouse grounds. Still in the planning stages, the Mountain Time Jesus Jam will begin at 1 p.m. and feature 5 or 6 bands.
The festival is still in the planning stage, but will include a bounce house for children. The Living Waters Church is reaching out to other area churches, asking if they would like to participate, or to set up a table to distribute church information.
Capon Bridge Ruritan members Peg and Len McMaster reported plans are underway for the annual Founder’s Day Festival, to be held on the firehouse grounds the weekend of Sept. 24-25, preceded by a Friday night concert in the pavilion.
The Ruritans will also hold the annual Easter egg hunt in the field between The Bank of Romney and the Farmer’s Daughter on Saturday, April 16, and have scheduled a concert by Maria Rose and Danny Elswick followed by Independence Day fireworks on the firehouse grounds for July 2.
Len McMaster explained they never schedule fireworks directly on the 4th of July because it is difficult to find a professional company available that day – and if found, they would charge twice as much on the 4th.
In other business, Police Chief Miles Spence reported he is still dealing with a rash of thefts of catalytic converters from parked automobiles. The police are now authorized to stop vehicles transporting catalytic converters, arrest the occupants and take them to jail if they cannot prove they acquired the devices legally.
Gary’s Excavating is working on the 1st phase of the School Street project, including creating 2 one-way lanes for traffic.
The town has been billed $18,476 for shipment of the new Duff Lane bridge, and the council worried about maneuvering a 50-foot bridge down Tannery Row and onto Duff Lane, though the transport company has rejected suggestions that they send someone to take a look first.
Water and sewer supervisor Chris Turner reported that the town sewer project should be completed on schedule.
Capon Bridge is working with Kim Ruddle on using Region 8’s new ESRI GPS mapping software to map the town water and sewer lines — “pretty cool for a town our size,” the mayor said.
The town is working on its budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Mayor Turner said the estimated revenue from all sources for the year is $227,845, and noted that when the budget has been completed, it will be published in the Review.
There will be 3 Town Council seats available in this year’s municipal election — the seats currently occupied by David McMaster (who was appointed to the seat vacated by Chantelle Burkhart), Nathan Spencer and Michelle Warnick. Spencer is not expected to file for re-election.
The Sherrard Auction House has been granted a permit to construct a 6-foot chain link fence around its rear parking lot.
