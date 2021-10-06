AUGUSTA — This year’s Hampshire County Fair has left behind a record amount of cash to fund Ruritan community service projects and scholarships for HHS students.
The last bill has been paid, and the 10 Ruritan clubs that planned the fair and provided volunteers to staff the food service, sell tickets for rides and do other necessary jobs on the fairgrounds will be rewarded with a share in the profits, to be spent on projects to benefit their communities.
Each will get $3,000 — “the most ever,” Hampshire County Fair Committee Chair Duane “Punkin” Oates told the Review last week.
He plans to deliver the checks to each club in person, giving him a chance to discuss ideas for improving the fair next year.
One topic of discussion will be this year’s slowdowns in food service at the snack bar, where both cash registers and the kitchen are staffed by Ruritan volunteers who should have ideas to share on how to streamline the process.
Oates will bring ideas for change to the next year’s fair committee, adding any new suggestions to those already discussed.
These have included everything from finding a way to lower the prices charged for soft drinks to fixing up the stage, building a new announcer’s stand and giving the company that provides the rides more space.
“More and better entertainment” will also be on the agenda.
Next year’s fair has been scheduled July 24-30, and the fair committee will begin meeting in March to plan for it.
