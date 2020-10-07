Turn on to voting
Editor:
Elections are more often decided by those who don’t vote, than those who do. Here are some quotes that will, hopefully, inspire people to make the extra effort to vote this year:
“Every election is determined by the people who show up.” — Larry Sabato
“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” — Plato
“The only way to practice democracy, is to practice democracy.” — Hu Shih
“Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote.”- George Jean Nathan
“Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”- Susan B. Anthony
“Turn on to politics, or politics will turn on you.”- Ralph Nader
“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” — Thomas Jefferson
“Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
“If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain.” — George Carlin
“Not voting is not a protest. It is a surrender.” — Keith Ellison
“Ten men shouting will control ten thousand who choose to remain silent.”- Joseph J. Haeggquist
Join me in voting, whether by mail (if you can’t access the web, call the clerk’s office at 304-822-5112 for an application), early (at the Courthouse in Romney, Oct 21-31, M-F 8-4, Sat 9-5), or on November 3rd at your assigned polling location (find out on the web, or call the clerk’s office. Don’t assume it’s the same place as 2018).
Alyson Reeves, Levels
Getting it
Editor:
Now he gets it, this person who has denied/denigrated/belittled/diminished/undermined the science and scientists of Covid-19, now “gets” it.*
What will it take for him to “get” the science of global warming/climate change?
*What does it take to “get” it? couple of days in luxury suite at first class hospital, attendance by 13 medical personnel, administration of several experimental drugs and palliative measures not available to most people, non-stop coverage of his progress on the fake-news media, triumphal procession around the block before adoring throngs …
Oh, does “getting” it mean recognizing that he may be responsible for tens of thousands of other people “getting” it?
J.M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches
Your vote matters
Editor:
In 2016, 57.2% of eligible West Virginians voted in the national presidential election and state elections. Or, to put it another way, 42.8% did not vote (Source: Associated Press citing WV Secretary of State).
It has been said that the upcoming election will have the most far-reaching consequences of any election in our lifetimes. True or not, we as Americans should not take our right to vote for granted.
We must not have the attitude that is not important or that it is meaningless. It is important. It is meaningful. Throughout our history, it is a right that people have fought and died for. It is precious indeed.
I respectfully urge all of you to exercise your rights and vote for the candidates of your choice. Let your voices be heard. It matters.
James Rich, Augusta
