ROMNEY — With the town of Romney switching to Muni-link Technologies for their payment software system, the town council was asked if it should keep “absorbing” credit and debit card transaction fees for utility payments made to the town – and the majority voted “no” at Monday night’s meeting.

Town Clerk Keri Shreve explained that the town had been “absorbing” credit card fees at almost 4 percent for all charges. Romney has the right to “pass along” any costs incurred through credit cards or other electronic charges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.