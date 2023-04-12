ROMNEY — With the town of Romney switching to Muni-link Technologies for their payment software system, the town council was asked if it should keep “absorbing” credit and debit card transaction fees for utility payments made to the town – and the majority voted “no” at Monday night’s meeting.
Town Clerk Keri Shreve explained that the town had been “absorbing” credit card fees at almost 4 percent for all charges. Romney has the right to “pass along” any costs incurred through credit cards or other electronic charges.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle reminded councilmembers that during Covid-19, the town decided to absorb these charges to help out residents since payments could not be made in person during that time.
Shreve has heard three different sales pitches and presented the options to the council members. She emphasized that regardless of the decision, the town would save money.
“I honestly think that the savings that we are going to get just by switching to another company is going to be very significant,” Shreve continued.
Councilmembers noted that while it may add a layer of inconvenience, other towns, small businesses and many other entities let people pay for the extra charges that come with using debit and credit cards. Shreve pointed out that people may be able to pay with e-checks – linking their bank accounts directly to the system – so they can still experience the convenience of paying electronically without worrying about all the extra charges.
Town Attorney Logan Mantz noted that the town was projected to save $29,427 in transaction fees if they decided only to switch companies and keep the fees.
All council members, except Paula O’Brien, voted to transfer those charges to the people. Customers would be charged a rate of 2.25 percent plus 0.25 cents for each transaction with the proposed company.
In other news, the council members unanimously authorized applying for a United States Department of Justice’s Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness (LEMHWA) Program, improving the delivery of and access to mental health for law enforcement officers. Romney Police Department Officer James Smith is leading the proposed program. He aims to teach Romney officers and neighboring departments in Hampshire and nearby counties resiliency methods.
The town approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, except for Councilman Duncan Hott. Hott expressed concerns about Parks and Recreation needing more budget room to cover pool-running expenses. He also suggested a detailed meeting about future town budgets.
All council members approved the annual resolution to adopt Fair Housing Act. In summary, the act protects people from discrimination when buying or renting a home or seeking housing assistance.
The town will vote on whether or not to amend the annual service fee ordinance at the next Town Council Meeting.
