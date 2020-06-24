Editor:
I no longer have a house phone because there was no need to pay that bill plus our cell phone bills. We did keep our internet and TV with Frontier.
There has not been a day go by for over 4 months that at some point during the day or evening, our internet is out. I’ve tried every trouble shooter possible with success.
I’ve started calling every time and get nowhere. They just inform me they are aware … plus send me text messages apologizing for the inconvenience.
Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate your respectful apologies, but how long does it take trained professionals to fix a problem? We pay dearly for high speed internet, and at times, that leaves a lot to be desired.
I know if we waited over 4 months to pay our bill the services would have been cut off. Any help in this matter will be greatly appreciated.
Diane Evans, Augusta ❏
