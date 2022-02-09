Roof repair coming to Capon Bridge museum
CAPON BRIDGE — It has taken the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group just a few days to fund their 1st crowd-sourced project — repainting the roof of the town museum.
Though there is still much to be done on the revitalization of Capon School Street, the group’s big project, they are beginning to look to the future.
“We don’t want to be seen as a one-trick pony,” Board member Tim Reese explains.
At their last meeting, Board Chair Dave Stutts led the revitalization group in considering what else it might do, looking for something small that would take it beyond Capon School Street.
The deteriorating metal roof of the town museum, located next to the Capon Bridge Public Library on U.S. 50, was an obvious target. It needed scraping, cleaning and painting.
Andy Sowers, who had painted the base coat for the “Welcome to Capon Bridge” on the rescue squad building and then donated his fee back, was the obvious person to ask about it — “just a wonderful local painter with a good heart,” says Reese.
Once they had an estimate, the group reached out to 4 local businesses —Giffin Funeral Home, FNB Bank, S. J. Morse Company and Green Bridge Properties. They received pledges of $600, and decided to crowd-source the rest.
Reese set up a GoFundMe account for the group with a goal of $700, and announced the project on Facebook last Tuesday, Feb. 1. It appeared on the library Facebook page Thursday.
By Friday evening, they had the $700 they needed, and then another donation came in. In all, 18 donations have been received, ranging from $25 to $50.
As of Saturday morning, the total was up to $725, and Reese was considering what else they might do with any extra funding they received.
Expect to see Sowers up on the town museum roof soon, preparing it and painting it the same shade of green — but what should they do with excess funding?
They might paint the trim on the museum building too, Reese suggested, or replace the bench that sits outside it — or maybe place other benches around town.
Nancy Meade, director of the Capon Bridge Public Library, gave special thanks to the group for choosing the museum for their 1st project — “much needed,” she said. The museum sits on the library grounds, and the library maintains it and provides access.
Work continues on the Capon School Street Revitalization as well. While the group may be broadening its reach, it is determined to see work on Capon School Street completed.
The revitalization project has benefited from several funding sources so far, beginning with a WVU Brownfields Assistance Center FOCUS WV Grant that paid for the survey and meetings through which the group received community input on a plan for the area.
Funding for the next 2 stages of the project, the engineering design and work on the 1st 80 feet of the street, came from Chesapeake Bay G3 (Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns) grants, funded by the EPA and the Chesapeake Trust, with support from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The grants go to towns in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, to increase green space and improve stormwater control.
The American Rescue Plan funds that the Hampshire County Commission recently awarded for the project will extend work further up the street, with the revitalization group currently pursuing a Transportation Alternative grant to install sidewalks.
Someday soon, they hope, they will have the funds they need to finish the project, but their efforts will not stop there.
They would be interested in partnering with other groups, facilitating their projects, says Reese. Examples might include the Town of Capon Bridge, public library, volunteer fire department, Todd Giffin Memorial Park, or Fort Edwards.
Now that they have the GoFundMe account, they will be seeking other projects around town — something small for now — things like more painting, or tree planting and planters, or new town banners, Reese suggests. o
