1CHARLESTON — More than 79,000 West Virginia residents have requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.
There were more than 1.2 million registered voters as of Tuesday, Warner said in his weekly update on statewide voter participation.
Absentee ballots started going out Friday to voters who requested them. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. County clerks must receive the application by that date.
To request a ballot, use the absentee ballot application portal, print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write the county clerk to request an application form.
Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update registration to vote in the Nov. 3 election, Warner’s office said in a news release.
Ex-health officer, state senator catch virus
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s former public health director and the majority leader of the state senate said they have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, who the governor forced out of her role as state health officer in June, wrote in an op-ed that she was quarantining in her child’s old bedroom after contracting the virus.
The Republican majority leader of the state senate, Dr. Tom Takubo, also said on Tuesday he had tested positive after experiencing aches coming on last Thursday. The legislature has been out of session, with only a few hearings being held recently, and is scheduled to return on Jan. 13.
Slemp resigned from her position on June 24 after Justice demanded she quit amid a rise in outbreaks. In an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Slemp wrote on Monday that residents need to take the virus spread more seriously in order to stem outbreaks, instead of the governor tweaking the state’s color-coded map, which he has done multiple times this month.
“We have agency as individuals and communities,’’ she wrote, adding people should wear masks and businesses should consider stricter precautions. “Do not wait for those above to fix it.’’
Slemp and Takubo both told news outlets their symptoms began very mildly. Slemp told WCHS/WVAH TV that she was “feeling better.”
Takubo said his family tested negative. “I’ve been extremely careful,” Takubo, who co-owns a clinic in Charleston that has served critical coronavirus patients, said in a radio interview on Metro News. “I’m not too sure how I got it.”
Officials have reported more than 14,300 cases of COVID-19 in the state and at least 317 deaths have been caused by the virus.
Takubo said he expects the spread of the virus to continue in the state.
“West Virginia is getting hit hard now because we didn’t get hit at all several months ago,” he said. “All that does it leave us vulnerable for now.’’
