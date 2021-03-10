MOOREFIELD — A 6-part free training series will focus on digital and social media marketing.
Morgan Branson, who holds a recent West Virginia University M.S. in integrated marketing communications and serves as public relations manager at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, will lead the series, ,which is sponsored by Eastern’s workforce education department.
The 1-hour sessions will be held via Zoom in March, April and May and will be recorded for later viewing. The 1st training, Digital and Social Media Marketing for Beginners, will be held at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, March 10). It’s intended for people with little to no social media marketing experience. Participants will learn basic marketing terms, types and principles, how to define social and digital media, the main social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube — and how to create and manage an account on these platforms, and how different industries use social media.
Other training topics include:
• Advanced Digital and Social Media Marketing, 6 p.m. March 23: how to develop and execute a social media strategy, including content creation, understanding social and digital media engagement and analytics, and how to measure the success of digital and social media efforts. A list of free and low-cost tools and resources that are available to get started on digital and social media marketing today.
• The Importance of Digital and Social Media in a Post-Covid World, 6 p.m. April 13: what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on digital and social media, current and projected future trends across different industries and how to navigate social and digital media amid the pandemic and in a post-pandemic world.
• Take Your Business to the Next Level with a Quick, Clean, and Affordable Website, 6 p.m. April 29: Different types of website hosting and content management systems available, an overview comparison of the pricing, features and ease of use of different platforms, and basics of creating and designing a website that converts.
• Building an Integrated Marketing Strategy with Social + Digital in Mind, 6 p.m. May 12: how social and digital media can fit into current marketing strategy, basics of building an integrated marketing strategy and a more extensive overview of different types of marketing channels and tactics.
• All About Advertising, Social + Digital, 6 p.m. May 26: how implementing a paid social and digital strategy can help complement organic social and digital media and overall marketing strategy, basic copywriting tips, including call-to-action, the use of testimonials and value proposition, and basic advertising terms and what they mean for social and digital media campaigns and performance.
To view more information about this training series and register for a training, email Morgan Branson at morgan.branson@easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000 ext. 9237.
