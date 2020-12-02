Sand Hill Road just east of Romney will be repaved starting today, the Division of Highways says.
The repaving will close the road, which runs from U.S. 50 up to Jersey Mountain Road, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for a week and a half to complete the project. Work is, of course, dependent on weather.
The road will be open when work isn’t being done.
DOH said drivers who would use the road should find alternatives until Dec. 11.
