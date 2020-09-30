ROMNEY — A $2.5 million water improvement project is awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If approved, the USDA’s Rural Development Fund will give Romney $500,000 toward the project and fund the remaining $2.069 million at a low interest rate.
A representative of Thrasher Engineering updated the Town Council on the project at the Sept. 14 monthly meeting.
“The system is showing its age,” Rob Hebb said.
The project upgrades at the water treatment plant, including some new valves, replaced tubes and upgrades on the air system.
Outside the plant, 2.4 miles of water pipes will be replaced, as will some hydrants and valves.
All water meters would be radio-controlled so they will be read automatically, eliminating human error.
In other business:
• Nicholas Shallcross was hired as a 5th police officer. He replaces Trevor Eckerson, who resigned in July.
• Donald H. Cookman was named to the Planning Commission.
• The council again discussed whether to sell a piece of property it owns on the west side of town. Mayor Beverly Keadle said she will bring the issue up for a vote at next month’s meeting.
• Council member Paula O’Brien presented a variety of alternative practices other communities are adopting for Halloween to substitute for trick-or-treating this October. The council will vote at next month’s meeting whether to set hours for the Halloween tradition.
• Live-streaming council meetings was discussed, including legal responsibilities and logistics. No vote was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.