Teen pleads to 2nd-degree murder in cousin’s death
“He turned his head away from me,” the Augusta teen said as he told how he committed the act, “and I shot.”
Holmes-Evans’ statement came near the end of a 90-minute hearing in which Judge Carter Williams methodically walked the teen through a prescribed litany of questions, called a plea colloquy, designed to ensure that a defendant is capable of making a plea, that he understands his rights and that the plea is voluntary as well as informed.
One hundred eleven times, “Yes, your honor” rang clearly through the courtroom as the slender teen, manacled and clad in an orange detention-center jumpsuit, responded to Williams’ questions asking him if he understood.
Johnny Adams, 14, was reported missing in the Hanging Rock subdivision, just north of U.S. 50 off North River Road, early on July 11, 2020. His body was found in a shallow grave under scrub a week later.
The 2nd-degree charge was a step down from the 1st-degree murder charge handed up by a grand jury last May along with 4 other charges — burglary, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, kidnaping and concealment of a deceased body.
First-degree murder requires premeditation; 2nd-degree requires only an intentional, malicious act.
In exchange for the 2nd-degree plea, the other 4 charges were dropped.
Statements during the hearing from Prosecutor Rebecca Miller and defense attorneys Craig Manford and Dan James indicated that a trial for 1st-degree murder might have had extra challenges because a decision made by former prosecutor Betsy K. Plumer.
Without consulting the court, Plumer offered blanket immunity to a child who was a 1st-hand witness to the events of July 2020.
“The wisdom is debatable,” James said of the immunity offer. It was compounded by the witness later recanting parts of the deposition he initially provided.
Miller made the offer of 2nd-degree murder only with the approval of Sheriff Nathan Sions, whose office led the investigation, and Johnny’s family.
“It was very hard when the crime was so horrendous,” Johnny’s foster father Angel Jaquez told the court.
He made the trip from West Hartford, Conn., to be in the courtroom Monday afternoon. Other family members listened in via Microsoft Teams.
A handful of other onlookers were in the courtroom, including Holmes-Evans’ mother, Denise.
Jaquez quietly left the room as Miller, the prosecutor, was reading through her proffer — the term for what case she would have presented if it had gone to trial, detailing both evidence and testimony.
The point of contention between Holmes-Evans and Johnny appeared to come when the younger cousin — who had been sent from Connecticut to stay with the Holmes-Evans family when the pandemic began — “catfished” the older boy. Catfishing is pretending online to be someone you aren’t.
Holmes-Evans admitted the catfishing led to him texting a full frontal nude photo of himself to a girl, who turned out to be Johnny. The 14-year-old threatened to send the picture on to Austin’s friends if Austin didn’t get him an iPhone.
When Austin said he would, Johnny said he deleted the picture, Holmes-Evans testified. But on July 11, when Holmes-Evans said he wasn’t going to get the phone after all, Johnny said he hadn’t deleted the photo.
That led to the fatal exchange, the shot coming from a Glock that Holmes-Evans said he had stolen, loaded, from a neighbor a few weeks earlier.
Miler’s 3,000-word proffer told how Austin’s parents, Denise Holmes-Evans and Steve Holmes, called then-Sheriff John Alkire after midnight on July 18, telling the officer that Austin had confessed to them.
A search of the property the next day turned up the body.
Austin Holmes-Evans, then 16, was taken into custody at that time, charged with burglary. He was bound over to be tried as an adult 8 months later, in March 2021, and indicted last May.
Much of the delay was waiting for forensics — DNA and ballistics — from West Virginia’s crime lab.
Austin Holmes-Evans will be sentenced at 10 a.m. June 22. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of 10 to 40 years, with the actual number of years to be determined by Judge Williams.
As part of the plea agreement, the teen will not be eligible for parole for 10 years.
He was remanded to Chick Buckbee Juvenile Detention Center to await sentencing.
