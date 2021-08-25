Passionate duo shatters Mountain State stereotypes on air
Everyone has heard the West Virginia stereotypes. Unless, of course, you’ve been living under a rock, which, incidentally, is one of the aforementioned stereotypes about West Virginians.
Two West Virginia residents are looking to shatter those stereotypes through their new podcast, “West Virginia Talk.”
James and Jerry live in the Mountain State, but neither were born here. In fact, Jerry was raised in Texas.
“Growing up in Texas, he didn’t hear the ‘West Virginia’ jokes like I did,” James pointed out.
(He was born in Maryland, but grew up across the border in West Virginia.)
“We wanted a platform to do away with those negative stereotypes and champion our state,” James said.
The duo decided on a podcast as the best way to achieve their goal, and the premise is simple: visit all 55 counties in the state and speak to residents about what they love about living where they do.
And Hampshire is the 1st stop on their statewide tour.
“Hampshire’s 1st because it was the 1st county,” James said simply.
They’ve lined up 2 unique guests to share their experience living here: Sam Pancake and Erino Leone.
Pancake is a Hollywood actor, and Leone is a move-in who has worked in the schools here.
He stayed, James said, and they’re looking to figure out why.
“We’re a much more diverse population than the rest of the 49 states would believe,” James added. “We’re kind of the whipping boy.”
James has been in the radio business for 20 years, and he said he’s passionate about his state, and the stereotypes of West Virginians as poor, overweight white people aren’t accurate, and he wants to shake that label.
“There are reasons why people come here,” he said. “We are giving people an opportunity to convey what they love.”
Podcast episodes will be published weekly, and on Saturday, the duo published their 1st episode as an introduction to their project.
In the 1st episode, they discuss “10 things you’ll never hear a West Virginian say” and the “top 10 West Virginia destinations.”
It’s not just history that folks can enjoy here, James pointed out. There are outdoor activities, shopping opportunities, arts and culture hubs, fine dining and more. James and Jerry want to share that with the world.
“I think podcasting would reach people worldwide. Streaming has made this world so much smaller,” James said.
The podcast “West Virginia Talk” with J and J will be available on Spotify, Buzzsprout, Amazon Music and Facebook as well, and the episode about Hampshire County will be published next week.
“There are reasons why people like living here,” James said. “We want them to tell us why, and the rest of the world can listen.” o
