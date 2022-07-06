Republican delegate candidates Darren Thorne and Rick Hillenbrand will hold a town hall listening session for the residents of their districts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday, July 13, at the Bottling Works in Romney.
It’s being co-sponsored by the Hampshire County Republicans.
Hillenbrand won the Republican primary in the new 88th District that includes western Hampshire and portions of Mineral County. He is unopposed in the November election.
Thorne won the GOP primary in the 89th District, covering the rest of Hampshire County and the western end of Morgan County. Rob Wolford has filed to run against him as an independent.
* * *
A wreck Friday morning shut down traffic on U.S. 50 for a couple of hours east of Capon Bridge.
Officials report that a box truck overturned on 50 at Timber Ridge Road around 9:30 a.m.
The driver suffered minor injuries, but the truck lost 40 to 50 gallons from its fuel tank. U.S. 50 was closed while the spill was cleaned up.
Capon Bridge, Augusta and Gore fire companies responded along with the Augusta, Romney and county ambulance squads.
* * *
New variants of Covid-19 are keeping Hampshire County and West Virginia more yellow than green over the past week on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Tuesday morning Hampshire was yellow, along with 30 other counties. The other 24 were green, including neighboring Mineral, Morgan, Grant and Hardy.
The Hampshire County Health Department reported 31 new cases in the 7 days ending Monday. Only 3 were active and the cases continue to be mild, with nobody hospitalized.
* * *
Drivers here are buying less gas than they did in 2021. A LendingTree study shows West Virginia drivers are using 99,000 fewer gallons of gas daily than a year ago. The average driver here now uses 546 gallons of gas annually, just shy of a gallon and a half a day.
West Virginia is the 29th-most gas guzzling state, LendingTree says.
* * *
Hampshire County is included in the new Eastern Panhandle Solar Collaborative, which offers a group discount for solar and battery back-up systems on homes, businesses and nonprofits.
The program runs through July 31. Call 681-207-8475 for more information.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell 6.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.77 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. The price is 13.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.73 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 10.4 cents last week, averaging $4.78 Sunday. The national average is down 7.2 cents from a month ago, but up $1.66 from a year ago.
The price of diesel fell 6.3 cents nationally last week to $5.72 per gallon.
