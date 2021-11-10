The leaves may still be hanging on, but 5 nights in a row below freezing have moved Hampshire County to the threshold of winter.
The turn in the weather produced a couple of near records at the National Weather Service’s Romney reporting station.
And those leaves that clung to their color beyond expectations? They’re on the verge of doing what we all figured they would do a few weeks ago, forest Bill Pownell says.
“A good strong wind or a rain and most of what we’ve got is going to come down,” Pownell said Monday.
He had predicted in early October that the area’s color peak would be around Oct. 27, some 2 weeks later than the state’s tourism office was touting, and he was right.
“I saw some really pretty trees this year, but everything was scattered out,” he said. “It wasn’t real intense anywhere.”
The low in Romney dipped below 32 last Wednesday, Nov. 3. Only twice before since records began in 1892 has the 1st freeze been that late — Nov. 3 in 1984 and Nov. 5 in 1971.
The freeze marked a decided end to October’s unseasonable warmth.
The mean temperature in October was 60.7, tying it with 1984 as the 2nd-warmest October on record. Only October 1919, with an average temperature of 62.6 was warmer.
The typical October temperature mean is 54.1. Mean temperature is calculated by averaging out the hourly temperature of the 31 days.
This October’s average low was 49.6 and average high was a comfortable 71.6. The lowest temperature this October was 37 on Oct. 19. The high was 82 on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.