ROMNEY — The town took care of some final business Monday night before a new fiscal year — and office-holder cycle — begins on Friday.
At a brief special meeting of the Town Council, the water and sewer budgets for the next fiscal year, July 1 to next June 30, were approved on 5-0 votes. Outgoing member John Duncan was absent.
Mayor Beverly Keadle presented the paving list that Liller Paving of Fort Ashby will tackle this summer on a bid tailored to make the most of $50,000 the council allocated.
The longest stretch is on Cornwell Drive, with pieces of Grafton Street, Miller Lane, Endler Avenue, Hampshire Street, Rosemary Lane, Charlevoix Place, Elk Place and Everett Place getting new blacktop.
The town’s maintenance crew will cold patch some potholes as well.
Paving of some other streets is being set aside this year because they will be torn up next year by water and sewer work and council members said they saw no need to pave the same stretch twice in a year’s time.
Keadle ended the public part of the meeting by swearing in the people who take office July 1 after winning the municipal election earlier this month.
Richard Shanholtzer will serve another 4-year term as town recorder. Paula O’Brien, Bill Taylor and Lisa Hileman were elected to 4-year terms on the council, with Hileman replacing Duncan, who did not seek re-election.
Savanna Morgret and Carl Laitenberger were sworn in to fill unexpired terms until the next election, in 2025.
The council went into closed session with Keadle at the end of the meeting to discuss an undisclosed legal issue.
