ROMNEY — A man initially charged with attempted murder 18 months ago eventually pled guilty to wanton endangerment and is back home in North Carolina after serving about 5 months in jail here.
Mitchel Frank Roberts, 35, entered a plea agreement to the felony charge on Oct. 1 and was sentenced the same day to time served, 154 days at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. A 2nd felony charge of conspiracy was dismissed.
The initial attempted murder charge was filed by police shortly after a 911 call on June 17, 2020, that said a man had entered a residence on Peaceful Meadow Lane, which feeds into Starnes Road off Grassy Lick and shot 35-year-old Laura Norris before fleeing.
The suspect’s vehicle was stopped in Romney, and Roberts was arrested along with the woman driving, Amanda Pearl Hensley, 34, of Harrisonburg, Va. She was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Deputies also arrested Phillip Joseph Joyce III, 35, of Manassas, Va., at the scene, charging him with obstructing and battery.
Then-Prosecutor Betsy K. Plumer introduced the case to the Hampshire County Grand Jury in September 2020. The jury indicted Roberts on the attempted murder charge and a misdemeanor conspiracy count.
But the case did not proceed during Plumer’s last few months in office.
This March, in new Prosecutor Rebecca Miller’s 1st round of indictments, the grand jury charged Roberts with the wanton endangerment and felony conspiracy charges.
The state dropped the original charges in July. Court documents show that Norris, the victim, approved of the dismissal.
Norris was life-flighted to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland and then transferred to UPMC in Pittsburgh for treatment after being shot twice on June 17, 2020.
