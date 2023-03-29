(Left to right) David Workman, Hardy County Commissioner, Dixie Heavener, Title III Project Director, and Career Counselor at Eastern, Maya Paul, Ag Innovation Program Coordinator, Ben Duvall-Irwin, Communications Manager at AFNHA, Maria Bray, Operations Manager at AFNHA, Logan Smith, Deputy Director at AFNHA, Dr. Megan Webb, Dean of Continuing Education and Advancement at Eastern, Bill Woodrum, Senior Program Officer at CWBF, Greg Greenwalt, Board of Governors Chair at Eastern, Jennifer Rexroad, Title III Advancement Services Specialist at Eastern, and Rob Burn, Director of Non-Profits at Eastern.
MOOREFIELD — The first Potomac Highlands Agritourism Summit was held on March 15, at the Misty Mountain Event Barn.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College partnered with WVU Extension Service, the Department of Agriculture, Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to make the event happen.
Notable attendees include state Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Joe Hatton, Bill Woodrum, senior program officer of the Benedum Foundation, and Dee Singh Knights, an extension specialist on sustainable tourism.
The summit started with Megan Webb, Eastern’s dean of advancement and continuing education, giving opening remarks and then going into introductions and speeches from top-ranking members of the organizations who partnered with Eastern.
Singh Knights gave a presentation on making tourism sustainable for the environment and for the future of West Virginia.
“When we talk about sustainable tourism, it’s about figuring out how do we connect what we are offering to our culture, our heritage, and to the things that make us uniquely distinctive…that’s the only way we can stand out from the competition,” Singh Knights said, “The main thing is how do we get people here. We make sure we are authentic without being too ‘touristy’…it’s about an inclusive tourism space. Agritourism can help the state stand out as that unique destination, that sustainable travelers are looking for.”
After the main presentations ended, the audience split into four panels with moderators and speakers.
Panel A consisted of Singh Knights as moderator; Maggie Parsons of WVDA; Ben Duvall, creative economy for AFNHA; Maya Paul, an Eastern ag innovation instructor; and Jesse Gandee for USDA RDA talking about the resources for improving your agritourism enterprise.
Panel B consisted of moderator Jessica Waldo from Tucker County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Athey Lutz for Still Hollow, Debra Frank with Eastern, Amanda West with West-Whitehill Winery, Lauren Hagman with Swilled Dog, Marsha Waybright with Laurel River Club Bed and Breakfast, and Hunter Williams with Misty Mountain Event Barn, presenting on the topic of hospitality in food and drink agritourism.
Panel C discussed innovative ideas to enhance tourism in the Potomac Highlands. Panelists were Jenny Totten with Future Generations University, Cara Rose with Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Erica Marks with Yews Mountain Center, and moderator David Workman, a Hardy County commissioner.
Alex Smith of WVU Extension Service presented panel D’s topic of pros and cons of agritourism and seasonal pick-your-own models. Panelists included Miriam Leatherman of Buena Vista Farms, Michelle Weese of WF Veggies and Blooms, Michelle Wilfong of CW’s Corn Maze and Donna Alt of Brookdale Farm.
“The summit was a great success,” said Rob Burns, director of non-profits at Eastern. “Seeing over 30 groups in the region interacting with experts in the agritourism field was energizing, so the likelihood of growth from agritourism in our area.”
To get involved with Eastern and learn more about area business efforts among Potomac Highlands EDAs, CVBs, and small businesses, email ben@afnha.org and join the monthly virtual meetings held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Learn more about Eastern and AFNHA’s partnership and Highlands Creative Economy initiatives at https://easternwv.edu/advancement-innovation/economic-development/
