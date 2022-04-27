ROMNEY — The old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site should be ready for transfer to the Board of Education by fall, the Hampshire County Development Authority Board learned at last week’s meeting.
Project engineer Patricia Escoriaza updated the timeline for work preparing the old hospital site for construction of one of the county’s new elementary schools, saying the abatement of contaminants should be completed soon.
Work still needs to be done on a new archeological study, since the state historical preservation office has pointed out the one done previously did not cover the whole site. Once this is done, Escoriaza expects to get clearance to ask for bids on demolition of the building in June.
“If all goes by the book, then 45 days from June we could be breaking ground on demolition,” she said, adding that everything should be completed by late summer or early fall.
Development board members noted that the Board of Education is eager to start construction, pointing out it is a difficult time to be facing delays, with inflation high and not likely to calm down anytime soon. The schools are already being forced to cut their plans back.
Lawyer Hoy Shingleton described the rapidly escalating costs as “a mess, not just in West Virginia. It’s all over the country and will be with us for 2 or 3 years at least.”
Escoriaza acknowledged the problem but said they cannot move things along any faster, pointing out “there is a public process for dispersal of taxpayers’ dollars. We are following that process.”
Funding for the project came from 2 different governmental bodies, each with rules to ensure tax money is properly spent. A Department of Environmental Protection brownfields loan is funding contaminant abatement, and demolition will be funded by a Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant.
