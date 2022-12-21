MOOREFIELD— Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workforce Education Department hosted a luncheon last week at their Moorefield campus to mark milestones and strides made in the school’s CDL training program.

Megan Webb, dean of advancement and continuing education at Eastern, welcomed several program partners and community leaders to the celebratory event and luncheon held Dec. 14 at Eastern’s campus in Moorefield. The luncheon was planned to mark significant CDL training program milestones and thank supporters, many of whom were present in the audience.

