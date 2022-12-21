MOOREFIELD— Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workforce Education Department hosted a luncheon last week at their Moorefield campus to mark milestones and strides made in the school’s CDL training program.
Megan Webb, dean of advancement and continuing education at Eastern, welcomed several program partners and community leaders to the celebratory event and luncheon held Dec. 14 at Eastern’s campus in Moorefield. The luncheon was planned to mark significant CDL training program milestones and thank supporters, many of whom were present in the audience.
Webb introduced guests Tiffany Ellis-Williams of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education, Jim Lisenmeyer of the state’s Department of Economic Development, Kyle Reedy of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, David Workman of the Hardy County Commission, Freddie Davis of the Tucker County Commission, Greg Greenwalt of Eastern’s Board of Governors, and Ward Malcolm, a Moorefield business owner who previously had been an administrator for the college’s Workforce Education Department.
Webb closed her remarks at the luncheon by showing images of a co-branding project between Eastern and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation. The project, executed by LMC, a marketing agency in Elkins, features Pilgrim’s Pride branding on half of the program’s new pup trailer, along with Eastern’s Workforce Education Department branding.
Melissa Shockey, Eastern’s Workforce Education program director, then introduced Petersburg resident Mike Sites, CDL instructor, to the audience, and explained how Sites had initiated the transformation of the program by redeveloping its curriculum so the training program could be registered with U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and meet the latest federal requirements.
Sites subsequently introduced Eddie Mullenax of Petersburg as the newest CDL instructor in the program.
