ROMNEY —Warm the Children is looking for a place to call home.
The charity, which is gearing up for its 28th year cloaking Hampshire County children, isn’t being thrown out into the cold.
But The Bank of Romney has a new good idea for the house that Warm the Children has operated out of since 2017.
The bank is planning to open a daycare next year for its employees in the building just across Grafton Street from the main branch.
“They will not take over ’til we finish,” Warm the Children Chairwoman Patty Anderson told volunteers earlier this month.
Finding property in Romney — or anywhere in Hampshire County — is not easy. The real estate market has been sizzling for more than a year here and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
Add to that 1 of Warm the Children’s great claims to fame. Every penny raised goes toward buying warm clothes for kids. The charity has never paid a penny for rent or utilities.
“We need a new ‘free’ home in order to continue the program,” Anderson said.
If you have a site to suggest for Warm the Children, call Anderson at Anderson’s Corner, 304-822-4285.
