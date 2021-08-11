ROMNEY — Brian “Tad” Malcolm was appointed director of the county ambulance service at Tuesday’s Hampshire County Commission meeting.
The commission also considered and rejected correction of a tax bill on which tax credits had not been given due to no fault of the owner.
Malcolm presented the Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Board’s recommendation that he be appointed HCESA director on a half-time basis, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Director of Operations Terry Puffinburger last month.
Malcolm will also continue to serve half-time as the county’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He referred the commissioners to a state law allowing counties to merge the 2 agencies.
Malcolm noted that his total salary will be a little higher than what he had received as homeland security director prior to asking for a reduction to part-time status for family reasons.
However, he pointed out he will still be saving the county money, since the county will just continue paying his part-time homeland security salary, while his part-time salary as ambulance director will come from the ambulance authority, which is funded by the county ambulance fee and charges for ambulance transport.
Malcolm also asked that the 5-member ambulance board be given the responsibility of overseeing homeland security as well, reminding the commissioners that no more than 3 board members can be of the same political party and noting he will have to be replaced as a board member. No action was taken on this.
County resident Eva Anders asked for the tax bill correction, pointing out that she and her husband had filed the paperwork necessary to continue receiving tax credit as managed timberland on a 75-acre acre property they own in Slanesville.
The state division of forestry had failed to notify the county assessor’s office, which had sent notification that the assessed value of the property had gone up. Anders explained that she thought it normal to have property values increase, and had not realized there was a problem until she received her tax bill.
The commission noted that similar problems had arisen in the past, but with Commissioner Bob Hott noting that if they approved the request, the commission would be “inundated” with similar requests. He added they “would have to have a very strong reason for them to exonerate when the budget has already been set.”
All 3 commissioners voted to send a letter to the state division of forestry complaining about the problem, but agreed that nothing could be done to change the Anders’ tax bill at this point.
Assessor Norma Wagoner pointed out that a warning letter had been sent, with a number to call if there were questions. She also said that the assessor’s books are placed out in the hallway in late January or early February, so any landowner in the county can check on the amount of assessments.
The books do not include the amount to be charged in taxes at that point, because this is not determined until the levy is set. However, comparing the assessed amount in the books to the amount appearing on last year’s tax bill should alert the landowner to any problems.
In other business, Commissioner Dave Cannon reported on a stakeholder meeting on the future of properties on the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind campus that are available for other use.
Cannon noted that there had been multiple requests, with Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle interested in a police station and others interested in childcare services or residential buildings for the Department of Health and Human Services. They were told the state wants to hear recommendations from the county development authority first.
Malcolm gave the commissioners updated figures on losses by county volunteer fire departments due to Covid-19, including a few companies on which he had no report in March. The money will come out of American Rescue Plan funds.
County Clerk Eric Strite cautioned that the fire companies will have to account for their use of the funds, presenting paperwork to the county documenting how they are spent. o
