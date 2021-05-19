The helping hand
Editor:
Remember when a person offers you a helping hand, be thankful and grateful no matter if it’s a she or he nor their color of skin. Don’t disrespect one and be respectful ot the other person that done the same thing for you. For when you do this the next time they will not notice you and just move on.
You don’t get mad at those kinds of people. You just pray for them. We have bad apples in every barrel. Judge not other people — and yes, I have problems and faults also.
For those that talk about me, you had better look at your own faults before worrying about me. I know what I am so don’t judge me when you are 2 times worse. Yes, I have done some bad things and I’m the one who has to go before God on Judgment Day so look in the mirror at yourself.
My place may not be the best looking at this time so that’s my worry. And you don’t be up this alley on Method’s Lane. What stuff I have is paid for and this goes to a little lady who said I was all talk and no action, but remember when you didn’t have a car I gave you one. It wasn’t much but it got you where you were going.
But those 2 drunks you were putting me down in front of don’t scare me one bit because they are like you, fair-weather friends. So who needs you? I’m just as good as you are or anyone else. I’m no more or less and I’m not a bum or a deadbeat. I pay my way.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville o
Separating Christianity
Editor:
Whenever I see a column by Rev. Roy Knight, I wonder, “What is it this time?” Normally, I just move on, but this time I felt compelled to respond. In his last column he started out well. “Growing up in the church, I was taught that the worst thing one could be was a non-believer; that nothing was as tragic as a doomed soul that condemned itself by rejecting God.” All the more tragic because Jesus died to remove the sin separating man from God. Eternal damnation is “the worst thing.” Now that Rev. Knight is older, he no longer looks to the Bible for truth. “Today, just ask around. People outside the church will tell you: love is no longer our calling card. It is now condemnation, bigotry, judgment and hypocrisy.” Condemned people rarely have much good to say about the society that they have rejected.
That is not to say churches are without fault. Liberal churches have been in serious decline for decades. Orthodox, Bible believing, Bible teaching churches are growing because God’s word resonates with His people.
American churches sent many missionaries to Africa, among other locations, during the nineteenth century. Since the last half of the twentieth century, the African Methodist churches have been growing while the European and American Methodist churches have been shrinking. The African Methodist churches generally have a high view of Scripture while the European and American Methodist churches largely have a low view emphasizing contemporary social views and rejecting Biblical teaching. The United Methodist Church is currently in the process of separating into orthodox and progressive wings (and perhaps others.) We shall see how this works out. I suspect that the orthodox churches will continue to grow larger, and the progressive churches will continue to diminish. The United Methodist Churches in Africa tend to side with the orthodox wing and will likely continue to grow. It is ironic that the churches that planted the African churches now need to be saved by their offspring churches!
Bishop C. Joseph Sprague is a good (bad?) example of what is happening in progressive churches. Lay people twice brought him up on heresy charges for denying Jesus’ deity, virgin birth, and resurrection and twice acquitted by his fellow bishops. I do not want to be in the area when Sprague explains to God how He messed things up and Jack had to straighten them out.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge
