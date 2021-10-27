The West Virginia Poison Center is warning of online dares and challenges.
Some dares, like the Cinnamon Challenge, seem fine since the item is edible, the center says. However, it is important to remember that anything can be a poison if enough is ingested.
An edible or “legal” item does not mean a dare is safe.
If a poisoning occurs, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call the West Virginia Poison Center any time at 1-800-222-1222.
* * *
A Moorefield man and Petersburg woman were indicted in Elkins federal court last week on drug charges.
Scott Allen Greenwalt, 48, and Tonda Marie Hixenbaugh, 30, were each charged with 1 count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and another of “possession with intent to distribute meth.” Greenwalt was also indicted on 3 counts of distribution of meth and 1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The duo are accused of working together to distribute more than 5 grams of meth, also known as crystal meth and ice, in the spring of 2021 in Hardy County and elsewhere in the Potomac Highlands. Greenwalt is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions.
* * *
The Potomac State College Community Concert Band, under the direction of Brian Plitnik, will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, a Tuesday, in the Church-McKee Arts Center Auditorium on the Keyser campus.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The band will perform the following selections: Gavorkna Fanfare by Jack Stamp; Canto by Francis McBeth; Shenandoah arranged by Claude Smith; Folksong Festival by Ryan Nowlin; Chorale and Alleluia by Howard Hanson; Marching Up Broadway arranged by Robert Lowden; A Toonful Tune by Rick DeJonge; and the Quarantiner March by Charles Whitehill.
Masking is required and social distancing is requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.