“A phenomenon noticeable throughout history regardless of place or period is the pursuit by governments of policies contrary to their own interests. Mankind, it seems, makes a poorer performance of government than of almost any other human activity. In this sphere, wisdom, which may be defined as the exercise of judgment acting on experience, common sense and available information, is less operative and more frustrated than it should be. Why do holders of high office so often act contrary to the way reason points and enlightened self-interest suggests? Why does intelligent mental process seem so often not to function?”
The above was written by Barbara Tuchman, twice awarded a Pulitzer Prize, a noted historian, in 1984’s “The March of Folly.” It was the first paragraph in the book.
After the events of Jan. 6, 2021 all of a sudden most of the Republican legislators (about 99%) who have been enabling Trump have suddenly decided that Trump is no longer acceptable.
It took them 4 years to figure that out? Of course, they knew that all along.
Republican legislators enabled him because they thought they benefited. As their last enabling act, they decided to make a vain statement by challenging certification of elector’s votes. Now they believe they benefit to be done with him.
The truth is they didn’t care about defending the Constitution, which they state they will do when they are sworn into office. Their personal interests come first. The question is whether or not enabling him was wise, truly in their best interests.
I wonder frequently why about half of America, couldn’t or can’t understand what Trump was and is capable of. It would seem that folly is not just limited to government.
After 4 years of his administration the understanding of him still seems enormously lacking. His supporters tried to stop a Constitutional event. These “patriots” were protecting our democracy because this election was fraudulent.
The fact is they don’t know much about the election.
The people Trump appointed to ensure the election was fair, state that it was the most secure election to date. Legislators, state election officials, governors, judges (more than 50 Trump lawsuits failed) have all stated unequivocally that no fraud occurred. Former Attorney General Bill Barr stated there was no election fraud.
Some minor errors took place and were corrected. All these people know best what took place in this election; not the rioters who committed these felonies. So, it would seem that not only government commits folly.
More folly can be observed by some members of the media. These people call themselves journalists. Actually, they’re entertainers who continuously provided misinformation about the Trump administration and the election. They made huge salaries by keeping Trump supporters angry.
They did a very good job in that regard.
Laura Ingram and Rush Limbaugh both stated that storming the Capitol was no different than the riots in Oregon. Tucker Carlson said Trump was responsible, but that it was just a political protest that got out of hand.
I don’t believe either of those comments, but my question is why even say those things. Why is it in anyone’s best interest to try to diminish the characterization of an insurrection?
In order to act in one’s best interest, one must first recognize their best interest. Steven Hawking, a theoretical physicist of Einstein’s stature, stated in 2017 that humanity has 100 years to get off the planet because of what’s likely to occur from climate change – epidemics, over-population and the like.
Apparently, recognizing our best interests is not a hand many of us have been delt.
Retired systems engineer Jim Guy lives in Oldtown, Md. He worked as a government contractor in D.C. for 30 years.
