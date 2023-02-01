ROMNEY — At their meeting last Tuesday, the County Commission was encouraged to consider adopting dark sky ordinances and exploring the potential for “astro-tourism” in Hampshire County.
Lyz Frey, a Capon Bridge resident, presented to the Commission trio about the potential benefits for a county like Hampshire – were it to take steps toward embracing its rural nighttime beauty.
Frey cited Hampshire as a “prime” place for a dark sky project.
“It makes residents less healthy when we have excesses of light pollution,” they said, also adding that excess light glare can increase health risks and make it harder for residents – and tourists – to take advantage of the beauty of the night sky.
Frey also explained that there are communities across the nation that have adopted cut-and-paste ordinances that protect the viewing of the night sky, and that the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau has indicated their support.
“Dark sky and astro-tourism requires an overnight stay,” Frey said, “So you’re going to have to stay at a hotel or one of our campgrounds.”
They also called it an “easy fix” to bring new people and visitors to the area.
Exploring the possibilities associated with astro-tourism isn’t new to the county. There’s a Facebook page called, “HampshireCoWVDarkNiteSky” with over 160 members that allows folks to join, ask questions and share dark sky information, and last summer, West Virginia Youth Environmental Program hosted a “Dark Sky Night” at Slanesville’s Mustang Garden for families to participate in sky tours.
Right now, there are three officially designated Dark Sky Parks in the state, located at Watoga State Park, Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.
The West Virginia State Parks website also lists Lost River State Park, Seneca State Forest and Blackwater Falls State Park as “top stargazing spots” in the Mountain State.
Frey said if Hampshire County adopts ordinances that can limit the excessive light in the communities, it could play a major role in county tourism, economic development and save money, energy-wise.
There was no vote or official movement by the Commission following Frey’s presentation. Frey added that they’d be speaking to the municipalities about possible dark sky ordinances as well as the Commission, and the Commission was just their “first stop.”
