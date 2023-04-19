SHANKS – Yet another vacant building – this time on Heide Cooper Road – was the victim of a structure fire last Wednesday.
While no one was injured in the blaze, the fire has been labeled “suspicious” and is currently under investigation by both the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed Sheriff Nathan Sions Tuesday morning.
The structure, which was about three miles south along Heide Cooper Road, was a total loss. It wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire.
Responding to the call were crews from Slanesville, Augusta, Romney, North River Valley, Augusta and Augusta EMS.
Another fire Monday night kept the crews on the eastern side of the county busy – a shed fire along Sandy Hollow Road drew crews from Capon Bridge, Slanesville, Augusta, Capon Springs and Hampshire County EMS. Crews from Frederick County lent their aid as well. The busy night also included a chicken coop fire in Augusta, which also rendered the structure a total loss.
