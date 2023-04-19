Shanks fire

Fire crews battle the “suspicious” fire in Shanks last week. The house was vacant, and the fire is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

SHANKS – Yet another vacant building – this time on Heide Cooper Road – was the victim of a structure fire last Wednesday.

While no one was injured in the blaze, the fire has been labeled “suspicious” and is currently under investigation by both the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed Sheriff Nathan Sions Tuesday morning.

