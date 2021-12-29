Covid testing has surged to the forefront of America’s collective interest as the Biden administration plans to mail 500 million test kits to homes beginning next month.
But, Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins says, that doesn’t mean more tests are heading immediately into Hampshire County.
“We are getting a large amount of phone calls this week wanting to know if we are handing out testing kits,” Wilkins said. “We’re not going to have them at any health department to distribute them at this time.”
Last week the county was testing about 175 people a day leading up to Christmas.
Over the course of the pandemic, 42,013 Covid tests have been administered to Hampshire County residents, nearly 2 for each person. About 10% have tested positive.
A drive-up testing clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the parking lot at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Wilkins said both the nasal swab and saliva tests are available there.
Additionally, she said, Spring Valley Family Care in Springfield and E.A. Hawse, with locations in Romney and Baker, are administering Covid tests. Other healthcare providers, she said, are sending people to the HMH drive-up clinic.
Kits to test yourself are sold at pharmacies across the county.
But, Wilkins said, they have a drawback because the state calls those results “probable” instead of “confirmed.” That means the Health Department will not do contact tracing on those cases.
“The state only has us investigate confirmed cases,” she said.
Also, the Health Department won’t provide a work note for people who test positive on their own. “You’ll have to get one from your provider,” Wilkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.