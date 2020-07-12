A 14-year-old is missing and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in locating him.
Jonathon Benjamin Adams lives at Golden Acres, the area east of Augusta near the North River just off U.S. 50.
He was reported missing at 9:30 this morning (Sunday, July 12).
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894.
