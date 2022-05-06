CHARLESTON - A State of Preparedness has been declared by Governor Jim Justice for all 55 counties due to potential flooding through this weekend. Justice stated that agencies are on standby and ready to report to the State Emergency Operations Center in case they need to mobilize a response to any emergencies that may occur.
Hampshire County is expected to see continuous rainfall throughout Friday evening and into Saturday morning with totals up to 4 inches. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.